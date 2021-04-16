Be ready for downtown Roanoke road closures Saturday morning for the Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time for the Blue Ridge Marathon. As thousands of runners are lacing up, drivers need to move out!

There will be some road closures Saturday and organizers said the main ones are on Jefferson Street and some of its cross streets.

Most streets, however, will close minutes before the race, which kicks off around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s a short window of time. People come from all across the states and five countries this year…sometimes more in a normal year…from all over the world really to experience Roanoke. We want them to have a positive experience and that starts with the community members and their understanding, getting out there to support as a spectator, and being part of the event,” said Roanoke Outside Foundation Event Director Julia Boas.

Police remind you to move your vehicles parked on these streets on Friday night.