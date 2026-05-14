Much cooler Thursday, heat returns this weekend!

Your out-the-door forecast Thursday morning calls for the jacket! Our cold front that passed through on Wednesday has brought in a much cooler morning!

We will also remain below average for our high temperatures, only reaching into the lower 60s. However, the air temperatures could feel a bit warmer because of the mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the day.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Our early morning hours are starting off cool and breezy, with wind gusts around 20-25 MPH. The atmosphere is trying to adjust in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front that brought storms to the area, which means we stay fairly breezy during the day on Thursday.

Wind Gusts Current as of 6:30A (WSLS 2026)

Even if we are a bit cooler, the cold front did us a lot of good with rain showers! The totals ranged from just below an inch of rain to as little as just a trace. The highest rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours fell in the NRV and Highlands areas thanks to strong storms late Wednesday night.

24 Hour Rainfall Totals (WSLS 2026)

In terms of what we will see on Thursday, most of us will stay dry! A few showers are possible closer to the Highlands Zone, with the remainder of the viewing area just seeing a few passing clouds.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The shower and thunderstorm activity will continue daily through Monday, with highs rising into the 80s and 90s this week.