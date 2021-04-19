18-year-old duo criminally charged for shooting paintballs at vehicles in Covington

COVINGTON, Va, – A pair of teenagers have been charged for shooting paintballs at vehicles Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department.

At about 9:30 p.m., police responded to the South Durant Road and Totten Drive area for reports of a vehicle that was shot with a paintball gun. When police arrived, they found two separate vehicles had been hit with paintballs.

Authorities said they located two people in the woods who were in the direct vicinity of the incident along with a paintball gun that had the same color paintballs that hit the vehicles.

18-year-old Rusty Allan Perkins, of Covington, and 18-year-old Blake Evans Tinsley, of Alleghany County, were criminally charged with shooting at or throwing missiles, etc. at train, car, vessel, etc.

Police said this is a felony offense and the duo will receive two separate charges for the two vehicles involved.

According to police, no one was injured and there was no property damage.

Ad

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6333.