One person in custody after incident at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. – An isolated incident at Radford University led to a shelter in place order at the city’s public schools on Tuesday.

After the incident, the suspect was immediately apprehended and remains in custody, according to Associate Vice President for University Relations Caitlyn Scaggs.

She also told 10 News, “there is no pending or ongoing threat to the main campus or the broader community.”

No one was injured during the incident and campus police are now conducting an investigation, according to Scaggs, who said that no other details are available at this time.

Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert Graham said that the shelter in place order was given out of an abundance of caution due to the incident at the university.

