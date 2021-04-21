What’s News Today: Vaccine appointments, state of the air

If you’re wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there are still appointments available. The Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts are holding a clinic at the Berglund Center today, giving out the Pfizer vaccine. In Covington, there are still appointments available to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The Virginia Board of Education will hold a retreat today virtually. It will discuss its vision, goals and next steps for teacher evaluation and professional development.

Schools across the Commonwealth will celebrate Purple Up Day. It’s a day to show appreciation and celebrate military kids. Franklin County Schools is taking part, encouraging students, staff and community to wear purple today.

The Carroll County School Board will meet today. It is expected to approve its budget for the next fiscal year. The $46.6 million plan is an increase of nearly $2.3 million.

The American Lung Association will release its State of the Air Report today. It’s a nationwide report card, tracking American’s exposure to unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution. The report shows which counties have the unhealthiest air and the populations most vulnerable.