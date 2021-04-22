Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to his mother’s death in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE (April 23, 2021)

Pulaski County deputies have arrested a person of interest in connection with the recent death of a Pulaski County woman.

On Friday at about 12:30 p.m., Cory Steven Mangekian was located in Radford City at a Food Lion on Tyler Avenue and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Cory was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his 60-year-old mother, Sandra Lee Mangekian.

He’s currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities conducted a search on Thursday for the 26-year-old son.

On Wednesday, at about 3:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 6700 block of Oxford Ave in the Fairlawn area of Pulaski County in reference to a possible body inside of the house.

Ad