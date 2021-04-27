Completion date for Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project pushed back

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders announced the completion date for the Main Street Renewal Project has been pushed back to October.

The original date was set for August, then crews were two months ahead of schedule.

Jim Talian, the project director, tells 10 News they hit roadblocks along the way — including old, underground electrical equipment they thought they could work around without delaying the project.

Business owners say while they look forward to the improvements and see crews making progress, they’re frustrated by the delays.

“It’s hard to plan when you think you’re two months away from being complete, then find out you’re six months away. It has been an incredibly difficult year, almost year and a half. The extension is certainly not making that any better,” said Rodney Taylor, owner of Market at Main.

“It is frustrating when it seems like they continue to dig up the same hole over and over and you wonder why they can’t get done what needs to happen; but I understand it’s hard to manage,” said Jared Hesse, owner of Gentleman John’s Classic Barbershop.

Talian says the 800, 900 and 1000 blocks of Main Street are still on track to be complete in August. The 1100 block is now set for October.