Lynchburg’s Main Street project making progress, despite roadblocks

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project is on the road to completion, even though it’s faced some bumps along the way.

This week, crews are working on fiber optic cables, sidewalks, and cutting and capping water lines no longer in service.

Project manager Jim Talian said that while every building on Main Street between 12th and 8th streets is now connected to the new water and electric systems, they’re facing minor setbacks.

“Things have gone a little slower than we thought. The new water systems have a higher pressure than the old water systems, so we had to put pressure-reducing valves on all 57 water services. And every one of them is different,” explained Talian.

The 800-block of Main Street, scheduled to open by Thanksgiving, is now planned for early December, while the 1000-block, set to reopen by Christmas, has been pushed to late January.

Talian said that despite setbacks, the entire project is expected is to be complete by June 2021, two months ahead of schedule.