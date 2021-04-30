More than 100 students volunteer to “clean and spruce up” Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. – Faith Christian School students spent their Friday gettin’ down and dirty at Mill Mountain Zoo. More than 100 students volunteered to help zoo staff paint, clean, landscape, repair and organize.

The service is part of Project Faith, the school’s annual community project and fundraiser. Since 2002, Faith Christian School’s Project Faith has donated over 51,000 volunteer hours to 51 organizations in the local community.

“I have just a feeling inside that makes me feel good. I just think in my head that I’m not doing this for me or my friends. I’m just doing this for my local community, and it feels good. Very nice,” said third-grader Ryker Whitley.

HopeTree Family Services, an organization that serves at-risk children and their families and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, was also part of the service day.