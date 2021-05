ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 2:14 p.m, crews said they were sent to the 3600 block of Round Hill Ave NW about a half-mile west of Williamson Road.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a residential structure. Crews are currently on the scene trying to put out the fire.