7 things you probably didn’t know about the City of Seven Hills, a.k.a Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is a city that many people in our area know and love — it’s home to Liberty University, countless restaurants, breweries and more.

But the Hill City is also full of history that you may not be privy to.

So, what’s the story? Here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Lynchburg:

1. What are the city’s “seven hills?”

Dubbed the “Hill City,” Lynchburg actually has seven original hills:

College Hill

Garland Hill

Daniel’s Hill

Federal Hill

Diamond Hill

White Rock Hill

Franklin Hill

2. Who is Lynchburg named after?

The city was named after its founder, John Lynch, who started a ferry service across the James River in 1757 at the age of 17.

