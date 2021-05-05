Devils Backbone Brewing Company founder passes away at 64

LEXINGTON, Va. – Devils Backbone Brewing Company Founder Steve Crandall, who was one of the first to form the Brewers Guild in Virginia, passed away at the age of 64 on Wednesday.

Crandall was known by the community as an incredible friend, leader, philanthropist, outdoorsman and craft beer pioneer. His company has been bringing award-winning beverages to the Blue Ridge Mountains for over 10 years.

Many saw him as a trailblazer for Virginia’s brewery industry given that he often lobbied for legislation that allowed breweries to exist in Virginia.

His legacy won’t be forgotten, and his family and friends are asking for patience and privacy as they mourn his loss.

The company said it will share more information about his passing at a later time.

Until then, the family is asking for the community’s support and asks that you make donations to one of Crandall’s cherished organizations: