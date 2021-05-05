Mill Mountain Zoo to take part in ‘Plastic Film Recycling Challenge’

ROANOKE, Va. – Mill Mountain Zoo and Wildlife Conservancy are taking on a new challenge to benefit the environment.

The zoo announced on Tuesday that it will be participating in Trex Company’s “Plastic Film Reclying Challenge” as part of its conservation efforts.

In the challenge, participants must pick six months where they will collect at least 500 lbs. or 40,500 plastic film and bags.

If Mill Mountain Zoo meets this goal, it will be awarded a Trex bench to add to the observation area.

Want to be involved? Here’s a list of what can be recycled. All items must be clean, dry and free of food: