4-year-old boy buys nearly $3,000 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

4-year-old boy from New York buys hundreds of popsicles on Amazon

BROOKLYN – Some say that love knows no limit, but one young boy from New York took his love for SpongeBob SquarePants to a whole new level.

4-year-old Noah’s adoration for the cartoon character led him to purchase $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon that he had delivered to his aunt’s house.

Just to put it into perspective: Noah bought 51 cases, totaling up to 918 popsicles.

This mega purchase put his mother, Jennifer Bryant, in a real dilemma. As a mother to three kids as well as a social work student at NYU, she couldn’t afford to pay off her child’s spontaneous purchase. and Amazon wouldn’t take the popsicles back.

Bryant’s friend, Katie Schloss, set up a GoFundMe page for the family, sharing their adorably hilarious story.

Luckily, they were able to make back the original $2,618.85 in just a day of posting the fundraising page on Monday. As of Thursday evening, they surpassed their $2,619 goal and made $7,269.

Bryant said she plans to use the additional donations to go towards Noah’s education and additional support for her son who is on the autism spectrum, according to the GoFundMe page.