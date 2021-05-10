Celebrity designer showcases custom work in upcoming Taubman Museum of Art exhibit

ROANOKE, Va. – Fashion and art come together in a new exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art.

While it doesn’t open until Friday, 10 News has a sneak peek for you.

Mindy Lam, a celebrity couture designer whose work can be seen in Elle, People and Glamour Magazine created pieces just for the Taubman Museum of Art.

Last year, she visited the museum for inspiration, and starting Friday, you can see how her elaborate jewelry is paired with artwork in the new exhibit, Opulence and Fantasy: Couture Gowns and Jewelry of Mindy Lam.

Other pieces are inspired by couture clothing like a jacket worn by Beyoncé during her rehearsal for the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

When Lam’s work arrived at the museum, everyone, including executive director Cindy Petersen, was impressed.

“When you open up the cases and see the works that she has created it just pops and you’re just bubbling with excitement when you see it placed next to the original works of arts. I can’t wait until the visitors come in,” said Petersen.

The exhibition is free to see, but it’s only in town up until June 14th.