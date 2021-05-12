Roanoke airport sees second-best month since COVID-19 pandemic began

ROANOKE, Va. – More people are flying into and out of Roanoke.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport saw 26,599 people use the airport in March 2021, a 58% increase in traffic compared to the previous month’s 16,758 total passengers.

This increase equates to 317 more passengers flying each day.

The airport attributed the month-to-month increase to spring break, increased leisure travel and the simple fact that there are three more days in March than February.

“Passengers are more comfortable with the measures taken by the airports and airlines to ensure their safety,” said David Jeavons, interim executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Lower overall airfare has stimulated leisure demand, and as airlines rebuild their schedules, it is critical to use our current service not only to keep it but also to have more restored and help our regional economy recover.”

On a year-over-year basis, the airport saw a 7% decrease in traffic, but that’s far less than the national trend, which was a 55% decrease.