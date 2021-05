ROANOKE, Va. – A vehicle hit a school bus in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon and kept on driving, according to Roanoke police.

The hit-and-run crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. near Patrick Henry High School.

Police are now searching for the driver who hit the school bus, which did have students from the high school on board.

According to a school official, while there was minor damage to the school bus, thankfully, neither the driver nor any students on board were hurt.