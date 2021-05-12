Three injured after vehicle crashes into small building in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Three people have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Northeast Roanoke.

At about 4:22 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a crash at the intersection of Hollins Road and Norton Ave NE for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a small building.

Officials said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and have been transported to the hospital.

While crews work to clear the scene, the 2600 block of Hollins Road will be closed off to traffic.

Roanoke Fire-EMS asks people to avoid the area for now.