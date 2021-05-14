Campbell County woman arrested, charged with having nearly $30k worth of meth

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The combined effort of multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars of meth and an arrest this week.

On Tuesday, the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed multiple drug-related search warrants within Campbell County.

The Task Force is comprised of narcotics investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

The warrants resulted in the meth seizure and the arrest of Paula Jean McMillan, of Forest, who authorities said traveled out of the area to purchase large quantities of meth before bringing it back to Campbell County.

She is now charged with two felonies: possession with the intent to distribute over 100 grams of meth and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Along with the Task Force, the Campbell County K-9 Unit also assisted in McMillan’s arrest.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.