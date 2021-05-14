Virginia Military Institute to host in-person graduation this weekend

LEXINGTON, Va. – This weekend hundreds of Cadets at Virginia Military Institute will graduate in person.

The cadets will take part in their first in-person ceremony since the pandemic started late last year.

Although the final parade of the year was held Friday, school leaders say graduation wraps up four years of hard work at the military institute.

“These cadets have gone through a lot during their time here at VMI, from the ratline for their first-class year as seniors here they’ve accomplished a lot and there’s a lot to be proud of. So, as an institution, we want to celebrate that,” University Spokesperson Col. Bill Wyatt said.

For those who cannot attend graduation in person, VMI will also be steaming the ceremony online starting at 11 a.m.

