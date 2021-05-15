Virginia lifts mask mandate, loosens these COVID-19 restrictions, including social gathering limits today

FILE - Business owners have to rely on trust in customers about COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. – Today, Virginia will see some coronavirus restrictions eased.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in April that starting May 15, sports and entertainment venues in Virginia may begin to operate with expanded capacity and social gathering limits will increase. In addition to that, recreational sporting events will be able to have more people in attendance and the midnight ban on alcohol sales will be lifted.

This change the same day the mask mandate is lifted for most settings in the state and one day after the Governor announced social distancing and gathering capacity restrictions will also be eased on May 28, two weeks earlier than planned.

The governor cited the increase in vaccinated Virginians as the reason for the easing of restrictions. So far, more than four million people in Virginia have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Here’s a more detailed look at the key changes coming May 15: