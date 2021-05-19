Sex offender who robbed Pulaski County gas station and was stopped by a customer receives prison sentence

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A registered sex offender out on parole who robbed a Pulaski County gas station will spend the next two decades in prison.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced David Lee Simpkins, 59, to serve 22 years and four months in prison.

On Oct. 12, 2020, Simpkins disguised himself with a wig and mask, pointed a gun at a gas station clerk and robbed the establishment, according to Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith.

Before Simpkins was able to leave, another customer fought with him and hurt Simpkins badly enough that Griffith said Simpkins had to be hospitalized.

Griffith also said that the Good Samaritan who intervened was pistol-whipped by Simpkins and yet still fought him.

Simpkins, who has been convicted of multiple sex crimes in Virginia, dating back to 1990, was granted parole in 2019 after 56 felony convictions and 14 robbery convictions, according to Griffith.

In a release announcing Wednesday’s sentencing, Griffith thanked the court for its action, “Our job is law and order and maintaining justice. We may not always win, but here in this county, we will always fight. Make no mistake; today is a victory, a victory for justice.”