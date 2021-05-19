SWVA Ballet’s returns to live performances at new, outdoor location

ROANOKE, Va. – You can catch a live ballet performance for free this weekend in Roanoke.

Coppelia will be Southwest Virginia Ballet’s first live performance since the start of the pandemic.

While it won’t cost anything to attend the outdoor performance at Elmwood Park you do have to register online ahead of time. You can choose from the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. performance.

While COVID-19 restrictions have loosened since the pandemic began, the audience will still sit in pods and performers will wear masks especially because many of them are younger and not vaccinated.

With all the virtual performances over the last year, artistic director of SWVA Ballet, Pedro Szalay told 10 News dancers are excited to finally have a live audience again.

“To have the warmness and the feeling of that human feeling to have that energy of the people and that enjoyment especially with Coppelia; it’s a fun uplifting ballet,” said Szalay.