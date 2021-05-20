35-year-old woman with schizophrenia missing from Nelson County assisted living facility

LOVINGSTON, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

35-year-old Amber Harris has been reported missing from Towne Creek Assisted Living in Lovingston on Wednesday.

Authorities said she was seen getting into a late model red sedan with two men outside of the facility. However, the Sheriff’s Office does not know what direction the group went.

The Sheriff’s Office said Harris is diabetic and has schizophrenia, and she may not have the proper medications with her.

Anyone who knows where Harris may be is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.