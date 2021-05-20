Bedford police chief starts ‘Cop Talk’ podcast to connect with the community

BEDFORD, Va. – A local law enforcement leader found a new way to connect with the community.

Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman started the “Cop Talk” podcast.

He’s partnering with a local studio to create weekly episodes with officers from across the country.

They plan on discussing a variety of topics, from stories of their time in the force to police reform.

“This is just about changing the public’s perception of who the police are, so we can better interact with our public, no matter where we are in the United States,” said Foreman.

You can find the podcast here.