Lynchburg first responders hailed as heroes after saving local man from cardiac arrest

When Shane South started feeling chest pains on March 15, he had no idea how quickly his life would be turned upside down.

“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it weren’t for them,” said Shane South, whose life was saved by Lynchburg firefighters.

It all began on March 15, when South sensed something was terribly wrong. What started as chest pains quickly turned into something far more grave: his heart had stopped beating. Fortunately, first responders with the Lynchburg Fire Department, Capt. Casey Kilgore and firefighters Tony Peeler, Les Powell, Alex Brown, and Ethan Green, didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

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Their swift response brought his heart back to life and got him to the hospital, where doctors discovered an artery with a 100% blockage. A stent was implanted, and South was released within 48 hours.

On Wednesday, South returned to the fire department to express his gratitude for the heroic actions that saved his life.

Now, his heart continues to swell with appreciation when he thinks about how the firefighters stepped in during his time of need.