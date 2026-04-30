Roanoke County to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Glade Creek Greenway

Roanoke County is set to open a new section of the greenway with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Roanoke County is set to open a new section of the greenway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Glade Creek Greenway will cut through Vinyard Park West and stretch for around 0.4 miles. A portion will be located within the Town of Vinton.

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Eventually, it will connect to one mile of the greenway already constructed along Glade Creek between Virginia Avenue and Gus Nicks Boulevard.

It will also help people get back outside and offer a different way of getting through the Roanoke Valley.

“This is another segment of the Glade Creek Greenway,” Roanoke County Assistant Director of Planning Megan Cronise said. “The town of Vinton has one mile on the ground so far that connects to the Tinker Creek Greenway, which in turn connects to the Roanoke River Greenway, so this is just another segment to connect our valley-wide greenway network.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also feature a bench dedication to Brian Epperley, a former Roanoke County Transportation Engineer who spent 25 years with the county and played a major role in designing the greenway. It’ll be held at 150 Vinyard Park Drive.