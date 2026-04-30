Cool and clear Thursday brings below-average temperatures and wind gusts up to 30 MPH

Your out-the-door forecast looks so nice this morning! Clouds will part around 10-11 AM with dry conditions and below-average temperatures in store for the rest of the day.

Wind speeds will make it feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperatures, with gusts around the 20-30 MPH range. Hold onto your hats!

Out the door (WSLS 2026)

Right now, we are quite breezy in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. The breeziest areas today will be the NRV, Roanoke, and Highlands Zones.

Wind Gusts Current as of 8 AM (WSLS 2026)

We are at least in good company with the below-average temperatures. Much of the country has cool and calm weather today thanks to the Zonal Flow of the upper atmosphere.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

We stay cool during the day today and for the rest of the week! It will not be until next week that temperatures rebound into the 70s and 80s. Have a great day!