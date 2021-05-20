Campbell County Schools graduation to have unlimited seating at Liberty University

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Public Schools announced its plans for the class of 2021.
Graduation for the school district will be held at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium with unlimited seating for guests.
Officials said tickets will not be required to attend the graduation ceremony.
However, the school district urged those who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear a mask to adhere to CDC guidelines.
