UVA requiring all students get COVID-19 vaccine before returning to Grounds this fall

A statue of Thomas Jefferson stands in front of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May 16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Those attending the University of Virginia this fall will have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Students must prove they’ve been vaccinated and upload that to the university portal no later than July 1.

For those who request a medical or religious exemption to the vaccination requirement, if granted, they will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing requirements and likely other public health measures.

Students who are not fully vaccinated and do not qualify for an exemption will not be permitted to come to Grounds after July 1.

“This approach will enable our students to return to a residential academic setting where they can live, study, and gather together safely,” the email read. The message was signed by UVA President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill, Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. K. Craig Kent.

While not required for employees at this time, UVA is strongly encouraging its employees get vaccinated.

At William & Mary, all students, faculty and staff intending to participate in in-person activities in Fall 2021 must provide proof of their FDA-approved EUA vaccination status by July 15, 2021.