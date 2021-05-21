Roanoke woman finds a sweet surprise in her second career

You can purchase a one pound bag, a one-half pound bag or a one-fourth pound bag on her website.

ROANOKE, Va. – A 62-year-old entrepreneur said her business came as a sweet surprise.

It all started in 2009 when Synethia Nichols, a retired Roanoke City Public Schools psychologist, tried a colleague’s caramels. When she tasted the savory treat, she said she felt like “she had died and went to heaven.”

It wasn’t long before she started researching different recipes and methods to make her own caramel bites.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve googled the word ‘caramel’ in the past years. And, I have probably looked at more YouTube videos than I can shake a stick at,” she said.

Now, nearly 12 years later, the Norfolk native has been running her own caramel business, Carmels by Sam, for about nine years.

“I think I’ve done well. I haven’t gotten corporal tunnel syndrome or anything like that,” she said with a laugh.

Looking back, she can’t help but feel amazed at how far she has come and admits that at first, she had her doubts.

“I didn’t feel like I was a salesperson really, but then I just kind of said, ‘well, I mean, what do I got to lose?’”

