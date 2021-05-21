More than 70 charged with 184 felonies in Henry County drug bust

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – More than 70 people have been charged with 184 felonies as a part of a Henry County drug bust, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that pharmaceutical pills, fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana, as well as items used to distribute and traffic drugs, were all seized as a part of the operation. Cas and cash were also seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on May 17, and 72 people were charged with 184 felonies.

On May 20, authorities arrested 36 suspects and seized additional drugs, illegal guns and cash.

You can see a list of suspects, mugshots and charges below: