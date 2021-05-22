Heavy police presence in Northwest Roanoke neighborhood

Police are at the scene of Glen Ridge Northwest.

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 News is working to get more information about a heavy police presence in a Northwest Roanoke neighborhood.

Multiple officers are gathered in the area of Glenn Ridge Road and Summit Drive off Melrose Avenue. A 10 News crew at the scene saw Virginia State Police searching the area near one home.

As of right now, Glenn Ridge Road is blocked off at the intersection of Summit Drive Northwest.

10 News has reached out to Roanoke Police and Virginia State Police for more information. We will continue to update this story as further details are released.