After 14 months, Roanoke airport reports its first month with more year-over-year traffic

ROANOKE, Va. – More people are taking to the skies and that’s great news for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

In April 2021, the airport reported 32,398 passengers flying into and out of the Star City.

That marks a massive 1677% increase from April 2020 travel, when the airport only had 1,823 travelers.

Compared to April 2019, this April’s traffic was down 46% from 60,965.

But, after months of year-over-year numbers lower than their predecessor, April has broken the trend.

“Passengers are more comfortable with the measures taken by the airports and airlines to ensure their safety,” stated David Jeavons, interim executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Lower overall airfare has stimulated leisure demand, and as airlines rebuild their schedules, it is critical to use our current service not only to keep it but also to have more restored and help our regional economy recover. Air service will be even more important when our business customers return to the sky. We continue to appreciate the community support for choosing ROA and not driving out of the market to fly.”