Vaccine not required for those who work at, attend Virginia community colleges

If you work at or go to a community college in Virginia, you’re not required to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“I believe it is in the best interests of our faculty, staff, and students to encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine. However, we will not require an individual be vaccinated to attend or to work at one of our colleges,” said Glenn Dubois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges.

According to Dubois, the lack of residence halls paired with the lack of public health infrastructure on campuses makes for a unique situation at the commonwealth’s community colleges. Dubois also said that because community colleges offer short-term training and credentialing programs, a vaccine mandate could create barriers to student enrollment.

Masks will also be optional for people who are fully vaccinated.

You can read Dubois’ full statement below: