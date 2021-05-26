Virginia lawmakers, officials react to the passing of former U.S. Sen. John Warner

Former Sen. John Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at the age of 94 in his Alexandria home.

Warner represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate starting in 1979 before he retired in 2009, and state officials have shared words to honor Warner’s life and career in politics.

We’ve compiled a list of statements and reactions from officials across the Commonwealth:

Sen. Mark Warner

“John Warner was a consummate statesman and a public servant who always put Virginia before politics; who put the nation’s security before partisanship; who put the country’s needs above his own.

“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today. There’s little I’m prouder of than the fact that he twice endorsed me for re-election.

“I will dearly miss having John’s counsel and wisdom to call upon in the years ahead. But more than that, I will miss his friendship, because I loved him. My deepest condolences go out to his children and his entire family, especially his devoted wife of many years, Jeanne.”

He also shared a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday about Warner’s passing alongside Sen. Tim Kaine:

