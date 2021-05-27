Senior celebrates 70-year Virginia Tech class reunion

One senior got to reconnect with her class and celebrate her 70th college reunion anniversary last week.

Evelyn Long, Class of 1951, attended each of the four virtual reunions hosted at the Warm Hearth Village, a non-profit senior living community in Blacksburg.

The zoom sessions were hosted online from May 19 through May 21 and celebrated anniversaries for the classes of 1966, 1961, 1956, 1951, 1946 and 1941. Cornerstone Alumni, those who have served as the foundation of the university for more than 50 years, were also encouraged to attend.

Long has always had a passion for learning. She initially started her college career as a Biology major at Madison University, now known as James Madison University. The university was an all-girls school when she attended.

Since Long didn’t believe that Madison’s program best suited her, she eventually transferred to Virginia Tech where she was one of 36 women out of 1,002 in her graduating class.

The proud Hokie is a first-generation college student and cherishes the time she spent at Virginia Tech.

“Absolutely perfect. I always knew I would go to college. I loved being in school,” she said regarding her time spent at the school.

Ellen Rorrer, Marketing Consultant at the Village, worked with Long and Cornerstone Alumni to coordinate the virtual opportunity for residents.