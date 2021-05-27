Southwest Virginia man sentenced for having more than 700 pictures of child pornography on his computer

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County man will spend the next 15 years in prison for having hundreds of images depicting child pornography.

Anthony Wayne Edmonds had previously been found guilty of 30 total charges of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, Judge Josiah T. Showalter Jr. handed down the sentence in Wythe County Circuit Court during the hour-long hearing.

During the hearing, the Commonwealth argued that there were clearly two sides of Edmonds, one who was kind and generous; however, the other side was someone addicted to pornography, specifically child pornography, as there were over 700 images found on his computer, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

“Mr. Edmonds has 15 years to think about the crimes he has committed. The children in these images have been exploited beyond belief and Mr. Edmonds only helped further perpetrate that exploitation. I have said before that we are here to protect the innocent, and we will continue to do so” said Jones in a news release.

After Edmonds’ time in prison, he’ll have to register as a violent sex offender and he’ll be placed on supervised probation for 5 years.