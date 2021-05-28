Woman wanted in connection with Campbell County house fire

Mugshot of Marqutez Octavia Fisher from an arrest on Jan. 29, 2020.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman after a house fire earlier this month.

Marqutez Octavia Fisher, 29, of Lynchburg, is wanted on charges of burning an occupied dwelling.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Fisher was last seen in the 700 block of Federal Street in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Campbell County Communications Center at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.