California cafe owner charges customers $5 fee for wearing masks

Mendocino, Cali. – Diners are mostly free to speak their mind at a Northern California cafe, but doing so through the protective confines of a mask will cost a cover charge of $5.

Fiddlehead’s Cafe in Mendocino on Sunday put up a sign announcing the fee for customers who wear masks while ordering, according to NBC News reporting. In March, the cafe announced an ongoing 50 percent discount for those who throw their face coverings in the trash, said owner Chris Castleman, 34.

“I don’t think $5 to charity is too much to ask from mask wearing customers who claim to care so much about the community they live in,” he said by email.

Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino not only discourages wearing masks but also charges a penalty.

Proceeds will go to Project Sanctuary, a local domestic abuse organization, for two weeks before a new nonprofit enters the rotation, Castleman said. (Project Sanctuary did not immediately respond to a request for comment).

“It’s about time that the proponents of these ineffective government measures start paying for the collateral damage they have collectively caused,” the owner said.

The restaurant also planned to charge an additional $5 fee to those “caught bragging” about being vaccinated, according to a couple of the posted signs.

But Castleman said in a phone interview, “I don’t force anyone to pay, I give them the freedom of choice, which seems to be a foreign concept in these parts of the country.”