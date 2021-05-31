Two boys found safe, search continues for their suspected abductors in Southwest Virginia

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man and a woman they believe abducted two children from a home in Grayson County late Sunday night.

We now know that the 2-year-old and 4-month-old boy are safe after being dropped off at a family member’s house in Smyth County, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Armstrong, 37, and Carly Mattingly (Mabe), 31, broke into a family member’s home, assaulted the adult and took the kids, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Smyth County Department of Social Services had removed the children from Armstrong and Mattingly and placed them with a family member in Grayson County, according to the Sheriff’s Office, although it’s not clear when the children were removed.

Authorities said the pair was last seen driving a white Jeep SUV, possibly a Cherokee or a Liberty.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now leading the investigation.