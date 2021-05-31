Ceremony honors the life and sacrifice of Bedford Boys on D-Day

BEDFORD, Va – On Monday, the town of Bedford paid tribute to the men who lost their lives on D-Day more than 70 years ago.

The Bedford International Alliance has been hosting a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the Bedford Boys since 2015. Family members shared stories of their loved ones who lost their lives that day.

“We’re just delighted that these boys are not going to be forgotten. The elementary school students are learning about what they gave their lives for and how brave they were, and we’re just delighted that we are keeping their memories alive,” said Liz Beverly, a relative of one of the Bedford Boys.

The event was hosted at Greenwood Cemetery, where a majority of the Bedford Boys were laid to rest.