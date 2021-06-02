9 outdoor adventures to take this summer in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Oh, the places you can go to in Bedford County!

From the mountains to the lake, there are plenty of outdoor activities up everyone’s alley, especially with summer just around the corner.

Hikes & Bikes

Who doesn’t love a good stroll in the wilderness? With tons of mountains and scenery to explore, Bedford County has it all for you to venture out on your heels or your wheels.

Hikes

Peaks of Otter Trails : With six trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway, hikers of all skill levels can enjoy this spot! Looking for a leisurely stroll? Elk Run Loop’s the trail for you. Want a strenuous hiking journey? Check out the most popular trail, Sharp Top Trail.

Appalachian Trail : Yes, you can access the iconic Appalachian Trail in Bedford County!

Bikes