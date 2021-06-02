Mostly Cloudy icon
9 outdoor adventures to take this summer in Bedford County

Between Smith Mountain Lake and Peaks of Otter, there are a ton of iconic outdoor spots for you

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Bedford County
In Your Town
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Oh, the places you can go to in Bedford County!

From the mountains to the lake, there are plenty of outdoor activities up everyone’s alley, especially with summer just around the corner.

Hikes & Bikes

Who doesn’t love a good stroll in the wilderness? With tons of mountains and scenery to explore, Bedford County has it all for you to venture out on your heels or your wheels.

Hikes

  • Peaks of Otter Trails: With six trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway, hikers of all skill levels can enjoy this spot! Looking for a leisurely stroll? Elk Run Loop’s the trail for you. Want a strenuous hiking journey? Check out the most popular trail, Sharp Top Trail.
  • Appalachian Trail: Yes, you can access the iconic Appalachian Trail in Bedford County!

Bikes

  • Montvale Park: A nice bike ride in the woods never hurt anyone! That’s what you’d get with Montvale Park. You can expect over seven miles of an entirely wooded single-track trail with stream crossings with bridges.
  • Falling Creek Park: This park is a mountain biker’s paradise! It was specially built for mountain bikers, and even BMX bikers, to gain confidence in treading trails. Any level biker can enjoy this 10-mile trail as the courses vary from easy to advanced.

