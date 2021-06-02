Amherst County faces controversy concerning equity lessons in schools

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – There’s mixed reaction over the idea of teaching equity lessons to Amherst County students.

Tuesday’s meeting with county supervisors and public school leaders was packed, as they discussed a curriculum designed to expand on social justice.

The superintendent said students would study different perspectives on how situations were resolved and learn all sides of an issue before passing judgment.

The lessons would not be required for students, as the state has yet to mandate such curriculum.

This has been an ongoing topic for months. No decision was made at the meeting, as leaders plan to continue the discussion.