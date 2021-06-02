Athletes arrive in Roanoke ahead of the Ironman Triathlon this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – With the race only a few days away, the countdown is on until thousands of athletes will descend upon the Roanoke Valley for the first-ever 2021 Carilion Clinic Ironman - 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triathlon.

The Ironman Village on Rivers Edge Park North will be the hub for the athletes and spectators this weekend, and people are coming from all over the country to participate.

81-year-old Dean Paxson is one of those people, and he’s going to be the oldest participant.

“Yes, I’ve been doing triathlons for many years,” said Paxson, an Arizona man who began his triathlon journey in college.

He started swimming in college, then picked up running and cycling along the way before he decided to combine all three.

More than 40 years later and he’s still going strong. When asked why he still competes, Paxson said, “Why not?”

“Yes, I’d like to finish within the cutoff. Even walk fast as somebody my age, I’d be glad to finish,” said Paxson.

The race on Sunday will be his first visit to the Star City like many other athletes, and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President, Landon Howard, is confident visitors will like what they see.