Police investigating after man shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating after they said a man was shot in Roanoke on Tuesday night.

Police said officers were notified of a shooting near 8th Street and Loudoun Avenue NW. When officers arrived, they said they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers said they were told that a man who had been shot drove to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police said the man’s injuries are not life threatening.

Authorities said they believe that the man’s injuries are connected to the shooting at 8th Street and Loudoun Avenue.

No arrests have been made and authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.