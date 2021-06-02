Rosie’s Gaming Emporium searches for signatures in hopes of opening Amherst County location

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is looking to open up a satellite location in Amherst County, but there are a few steps before that possibility can become a reality.

According to an announcement sent out on Tuesday, petitions to initiate a referendum that would allow Rosie’s to open up shop in Amherst County will be sent out.

Virginia law requires localities that have not already approved pari-mutuel wagering to require a voter referendum before a facility can open in the community. In order to get a referendum on the ballot, signatures from at least 5% of qualified voters have to be submitted to and certified by the General Registrar. The local Circuit Court will then officially order the referendum to appear on the ballot.

In an effort to get through that process, Colonial Downs Group announced it will coordinate a signature drive in Amherst County.

Rosie’s has a location in Vinton, and is set to open up a Danville location.