Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

14-year-old boy dead, 19-year-old man injured after crash in Bedford County

Police said the 19-year-old is being treated for serious injuries

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Crash
,
Bedford County
14-year-old boy dead, 19-year-old injured after crash in Bedford County
14-year-old boy dead, 19-year-old injured after crash in Bedford County (Virginia State Police)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A teenager is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Bedford County Friday night.

At about 7:59 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 near Crowder Road.

Police said a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road before hitting a utility pole.

The driver, a 19-year-old Goodview man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was also transported for treatment but died from his injuries on Saturday.

Police said both teenagers were wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: