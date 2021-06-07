14-year-old boy dead, 19-year-old man injured after crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A teenager is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Bedford County Friday night.

At about 7:59 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 near Crowder Road.

Police said a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road before hitting a utility pole.

The driver, a 19-year-old Goodview man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was also transported for treatment but died from his injuries on Saturday.

Police said both teenagers were wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.