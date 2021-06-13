Two hospitalized, woman arrested after shooting in Campbell County

41-year-old Sherry Wright was arrested and two are in a hospital after a shooting in Campbell County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital and a woman was arrested after a shooting Sunday morning in Campbell County, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call indicating that two people had been shot and injured at a house on Caroline Avenue in Brookneal, Virginia.

Upon arrival, crews treated and transported two people to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not disclose the identity of either victim and said they were in stable condition the last time they spoke with them.

In connection to the shooting, 41-year-old Sherry Marie Wright, of Brookneal, Virginia, has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Wright is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You may also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.