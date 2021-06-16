Graffiti along the Appalachian Trail deemed a massive problem

ROANOKE, Va. – Step by step, Massachusetts native Paul Erhard is making the nearly 2,200-mile trek along the Appalachian Trail.

“One foot in front of the other,” said Erhard, who passed through Roanoke on Wednesday. “I started down in Springer Mountain and just basically walking home.”

But along the way, the picturesque scenery is tarnished by graffiti.

Signs, shelters, benches and walkways are sometimes covered in it.

“I actually found somebody actually writing. They came up and started writing graffiti while we were there,” said Erhard.

Andrew Downs, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s senior regional director in the south, said there have been multiple recent reports of graffiti: mile markers spray-painted on trees and rocks.

“Graffiti on the trail I think, in all its forms, is a massive problem. Everything from people spray-painting big rocks with Greek letters,” said Downs. “Down to people with Sharpies writing on trail signs.”

He said some graffiti is well-intentioned, others not so much.